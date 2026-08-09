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Apartments for sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 127-351
$245,743
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 127-316
$251,612
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 127-328
$253,114
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 127-359
$245,919
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Povile, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Povile, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
ID CODE: 113-1817
$250,473
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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