Apartments for sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
APARTMENT 3 BEDROOMS WITH POOL, NOVI VINODOLSKI An apartment of 120 m2 is for sale, which co…
€280,000
per month
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
APARTMENT 2 BEDROOMS, NOVI VINODOLSKI For sale is a 75m2 apartment on the first floor of t…
€195,000
per month
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Klenovica, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Klenovica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
NOVI VINODOLSKI, POVILE - Three-room classic apartment + attic We offer a three-room class…
€245,000
per month
