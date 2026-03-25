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Offices for Sale in Grad Delnice, Croatia

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1 property total found
Office 1 000 m² in Cedanj, Croatia
Office 1 000 m²
Cedanj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious hospitality-residential property is for sale, located in the heart of Gorski Kota…
$459,678
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