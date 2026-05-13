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Apartments with garage for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

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Crikvenica
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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Crikvenica – Apartment for Sale in a Quality New Building, 100 m from the Sea We are offeri…
$260,374
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 3
Crikvenica – Apartment in Quality New Building, 100 m from the Sea We are representing the …
$301,543
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
Crikvenica, we mediate the sale of an apartment in a high-quality new building located just …
$279,409
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: a three-bedroom apartment with garage in an excellent location, just steps from a …
$695,262
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Crikvenica – Apartment for Sale in a Quality New Building, 100 m from the Sea We are offeri…
$271,807
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Property types in Grad Crikvenica

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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