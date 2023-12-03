Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Bakar

Residential properties for sale in Grad Bakar, Croatia

1 property total found
3 room apartment with garage, with parking in Bakar, Croatia
3 room apartment with garage, with parking
Bakar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Kostrena is an old popular coastal town, first mentioned at the beginning of the 15th centur…
€520,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English

Properties features in Grad Bakar, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir