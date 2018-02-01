Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja

Commercial real estate in Torrevieja, Spain

76 properties total found
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
35 m²
€ 26,900
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 35.00 m2, the 19…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
26 m²
€ 10,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Curva del Palangre area. The total area of 26.00 m2 con…
Commercial 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 36,900
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area. The total area of 45.00…
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 45 m²
€ 47,500
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 72 m²
€ 89,900
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 399,900
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 236 m² -1 Floor
€ 368,000
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los locos area, located on the -1…
Investment 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 322 m²
€ 579,900
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
63 m²
€ 53,000
Commercial premises are very well located in the Habaneras area. Built-up area of 63m2, two …
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
82 m²
€ 52,260
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 82.00 m2 co…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 199,000
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 0.00 m2 consist…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 13,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the 1991 garage…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
100 m²
€ 140,000
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Torrevieja . The place is on the ground floor,…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
572 m²
€ 160,000
For sale in La Mata, Torrevieja, three premises with a total area of 572 m2. They are not so…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
17 m²
€ 13,500
For sale very spacious garage box just 50 meters from the beach and in the center of La Mata…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 48 m²
€ 45,000
Restaurant near La Mata beach in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca. Local with an area of 48 m2 loca…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 107,620
Local for sale on the ground floor in Residencial de Torrelomas in Torrelamata, Torrevieja .…
Commercial 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 100 m²
€ 45,000
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 100.00 m…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 40,000
This magnificent restaurant is transferred in the beautiful area of the Plaza del Teatro in …
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 646 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer you a unique opportunity to buy a commercial building to enjoy an apartment, while …
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
380 m²
€ 60,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 380.00 m2 consis…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
16 m²
€ 9,500
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
18 m² -1 Floor
€ 13,900
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 89,900
Commercial 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 280 m²
€ 257,260
This magnificent very spacious mechanical workshop is for sale with 280m2, the premises are …
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
30 m²
€ 20,000
A garage for sale in Torrevieja, in the Los Locos beach area, Frutales. It is a large closed…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
11 m²
€ 6,000
Garage space for sale in the center of Torrevieja . Community parking space in the basement.…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
53 m² -1 Floor
€ 17,500
For sale garage in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area, located on the -1st floor. The total ar…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
20 m²
€ 7,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 20.00 m2 consist…
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
25 m²
€ 7,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 25.00 m2 consist…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir