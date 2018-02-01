UAE
Torrevieja
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Torrevieja
Commercial real estate in Torrevieja, Spain
76 properties total found
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
35 m²
€ 26,900
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 35.00 m2, the 19…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
26 m²
€ 10,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Curva del Palangre area. The total area of 26.00 m2 con…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 36,900
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area. The total area of 45.00…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
45 m²
€ 47,500
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
72 m²
€ 89,900
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 399,900
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
236 m²
-1 Floor
€ 368,000
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los locos area, located on the -1…
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
322 m²
€ 579,900
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
63 m²
€ 53,000
Commercial premises are very well located in the Habaneras area. Built-up area of 63m2, two …
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
82 m²
€ 52,260
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 82.00 m2 co…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 199,000
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 0.00 m2 consist…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 13,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the 1991 garage…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
100 m²
€ 140,000
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Torrevieja . The place is on the ground floor,…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
572 m²
€ 160,000
For sale in La Mata, Torrevieja, three premises with a total area of 572 m2. They are not so…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
17 m²
€ 13,500
For sale very spacious garage box just 50 meters from the beach and in the center of La Mata…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
48 m²
€ 45,000
Restaurant near La Mata beach in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca. Local with an area of 48 m2 loca…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
€ 107,620
Local for sale on the ground floor in Residencial de Torrelomas in Torrelamata, Torrevieja .…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
100 m²
€ 45,000
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 100.00 m…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 40,000
This magnificent restaurant is transferred in the beautiful area of the Plaza del Teatro in …
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
646 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer you a unique opportunity to buy a commercial building to enjoy an apartment, while …
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
380 m²
€ 60,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 380.00 m2 consis…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
16 m²
€ 9,500
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
18 m²
-1 Floor
€ 13,900
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 89,900
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
280 m²
€ 257,260
This magnificent very spacious mechanical workshop is for sale with 280m2, the premises are …
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
30 m²
€ 20,000
A garage for sale in Torrevieja, in the Los Locos beach area, Frutales. It is a large closed…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
11 m²
€ 6,000
Garage space for sale in the center of Torrevieja . Community parking space in the basement.…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
53 m²
-1 Floor
€ 17,500
For sale garage in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area, located on the -1st floor. The total ar…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
20 m²
€ 7,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 20.00 m2 consist…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
25 m²
€ 7,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 25.00 m2 consist…
