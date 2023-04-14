Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 2 roomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Office 2 rooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale a small cozy office of 40 m2 in a house located on the first line of the sea in the…

Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir