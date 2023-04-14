Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Estepona

Commercial real estate in Estepona, Spain

13 properties total found
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 495 m²
€ 1,200,000
SALE OF THE CLINIC. The MEDICIN CENTER is located between Marbella / Estepona with all licen…
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
530 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial real estate for sale, which has a very good location. Do not miss the opportunity…
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
120 m²
€ 350,000
Commercial premises for sale, which will bring you profit. You have a chance to invest money…
Manufacturein Estepona, Spain
Manufacture
Estepona, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,270,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
552 m²
€ 2,121,000
Officein Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
40 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 130 m²
€ 120,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 80,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 168,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
55 m²
€ 63,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
25 m²
€ 21,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
69 m²
€ 68,900
Officein Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
€ 2,200,000
The offices are located on the first floor of block 1 of the building, which can be accessed…
