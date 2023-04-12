Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Orihuela
30
Torrevieja
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
Hotel 15 bedroomsin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
Hotel 163 roomsin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
163 Number of rooms
€ 9,000,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 2,725,000
Spain Costa Maresme (province of Barcelona) Hotel with a garden. The area of the hotel is 27…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 277 m²
€ 3,045,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** 450m from the beach. The area of the hotel is 2277 m2: 3 floor…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
4 490 m²
€ 4,600,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 278 m²
€ 2,800,000
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,700,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
560 m²
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Unique facility - a small luxury hotel-estate in …
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel on the first line from the sea Beach hotel on the first line from th…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,300,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
3 350 m²
€ 15,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 7,500,000
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
4 000 m²
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa del Sol Hotel 4 **** in the Andalusian style Very beautiful hotel 4 **** in the …
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 6,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 732 m²
€ 5,995,000
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
905 m²
€ 1,900,000
Spain Costa Dorada House-miniotel Great house with a restaurant, in perfect condition, with …
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 7,800,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Great hotel on the first line from the sea i…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 047 m²
€ 5,800,000
Spain Costa Garraf Aparthotel on the first line A wonderful apartment hotel on the first lin…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 113 m²
€ 2,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel in Pineda de Mar Apart-hotel on the third line from the beach …
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 12,360,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 4 **** 150 meters from the beach Hotel 4 **** in Alicante, 150m fro…
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
340 m²
€ 1,000,000
Spain Andalusia Costa del Sol Hostel in the center of the city of the Operating Hostel in th…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 10,400,000
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Hotel with access to the beach Hotel 4 **** on the …
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
6 000 m²
€ 12,500,000
Spain Costa del Sol Marbella Sports Hotel 4 **** Successfully operating hotel 4 **** in Marb…

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir