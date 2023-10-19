Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 247 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 6th floor in a building next …
€485,000
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 283 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 3rd floor in a building next …
€554,000
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 094 m²
Premises with a total area of 1,094 m2 are offered, located on the 3rd to 6th floors in a bu…
€2,15M
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer to purchase a guest house or a party located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buld…
€650,000
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 402 m²
Floor 3/3
Hotel Dune Jurmala is located in Jurmala, no more than 200 meters from Jurmala beach and 9 k…
€1,30M
Hotel 26 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 26 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2 new buildings in Jurmala, Melluzhi: a three-story hotel and a two-story house on…
€1,50M
Hotel with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 126 m²
For sale a commercial facility for reconstruction in the very center of the street. Jomas in…
€1,49M
Hotel with parking in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with parking
Riga, Latvia
Area 476 m²
Floor 2/2
€500,000
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 025 m²
Floor 3/3
300 meters from the beachIt consists of two buildings: Main building, 3 floors, 900 m2. Seco…
€1,20M
Hotel 16 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Hotel 16 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 16
Area 1 109 m²
Floor 2/2
€650,000
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 479 m²
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia & ndash; in Sigul…
€1,31M
Hotel in Riga, Latvia
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
Area 205 m²
Floor 3
Latvia Riga Hostel / mini-hotel in the old town Room 205m2, occupying the entire 3 floor 4 -…
€370,000
Hotel 2 rooms with elevator in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 2 rooms with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Latvia Riga Apartments for hostel Apartments in a renovated house in the center of Riga. An …
€109,000
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 197 m²
Floor 3/3
€3,30M
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 838 m²
We offer real estate for sale, a hotel located on the most popular Jomas street in Jurmali.…
€1,90M
Hotel 137 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 137 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 137
Area 5 179 m²
Number of floors 5
We present the hotel project (4+), which is located within the Old Town, near the Vantovaya …
€5,95M
Hotel 11 rooms in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 11 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 650 m²
Floor 5/5
Hotel for sale in the heart of Old Riga. Land area 200m2, building 660m2. Perfect building f…
€2,00M
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer the purchase of a more capital building in the center of Riga, which functions as a…
€490,000
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of Jurmala, in Majori. In a place next to the main street …
€1,97M

