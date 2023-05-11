Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia

Commercial real estate in Latvia

restaurants
6
hotels
3
offices
12
apartment buildings
7
shops
16
97 properties total found
Commercial in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 7 810 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 9,800,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 594 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,600,000
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 025 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 1,200,000
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 142 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 1,550,000
Commercial 6 rooms in Birzgale, Latvia
Commercial 6 rooms
Birzgale, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 150 m²
€ 470,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 477 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 2,500,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 104 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 950,000
Office in Pinki, Latvia
Office
Pinki, Latvia
Area 1 358 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 950,000
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 429 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 2,400,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 714 m²
€ 5,600,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 551 m²
€ 10,500,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 308 m²
€ 17,000,000
Shop 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Shop 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 195,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 209 m²
€ 659,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 338 m²
€ 1,096,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 62 m²
€ 353,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 357 m²
€ 1,428,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 231 m²
€ 925,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 074 m²
€ 4,295,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 634 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 1,200,000
Office in Grinvalti, Latvia
Office
Grinvalti, Latvia
Area 342 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 159,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 964 m²
€ 2,300,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
€ 1,400,000
Commercial in Dreilini, Latvia
Commercial
Dreilini, Latvia
€ 300,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 302 m²
€ 250,000
Shop 2 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Shop 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 90,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 60 m²
€ 96,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 182 m²
€ 630,000
Shop 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Shop 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
€ 825,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 581 m²
€ 1,750,000

Regions with properties for sale

Vidzeme
Riga
Jurmala

About Latvia

Also known as the Republic of Latvia, is a Baltic country nestled in northern Europe. It shares its borders with its neighboring countries of Russia, Estonia, and Belarus. As a country, it is quite advanced both socially and economically and ranks 41st in the Human Development Index. More than 56% of Latvian land lies in forests, thus contributing to a lot of biodiversity in flora and fauna. Additionally, the country enjoys a humid temperate climate and topographical diversity with many rivers, lakes, waterfalls, fertile lands, plains, hills, among others.

Why is Latvia important as a travel destination?

The country has one of the highest growth rates in Europe and enjoys a highly stable high-income economy with many perks such as civil liberties, press freedom, high standard of living, and much more. Not only does it attract a lot of tourists each year, but it is also known for being a new home for people who are looking to settle down and retire. When it comes to tourism, they’re many medieval villages and towns, castles, national parks, museums, and other similar attractions for visitors.

Buying property in Latvia

Investing in Latvian real estate is an easy and seamless process. There are no restrictions on foreigners buying property which makes it easy to acquire land in the country. By choosing an experienced real estate firm, you can get hundreds of good property deals within the country. From houses, apartments, villas, there are a lot of choices that you have if you are considering buying a property in Latvia. Being a high-income economy with a very high standard of living, it is also a perfect destination if you are considering to settle down and retire. With a constantly developing economy, rest assured that your investment is safe when buying Latvian property.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir