About Latvia

Also known as the Republic of Latvia, is a Baltic country nestled in northern Europe. It shares its borders with its neighboring countries of Russia, Estonia, and Belarus. As a country, it is quite advanced both socially and economically and ranks 41st in the Human Development Index. More than 56% of Latvian land lies in forests, thus contributing to a lot of biodiversity in flora and fauna. Additionally, the country enjoys a humid temperate climate and topographical diversity with many rivers, lakes, waterfalls, fertile lands, plains, hills, among others.

Why is Latvia important as a travel destination?

The country has one of the highest growth rates in Europe and enjoys a highly stable high-income economy with many perks such as civil liberties, press freedom, high standard of living, and much more. Not only does it attract a lot of tourists each year, but it is also known for being a new home for people who are looking to settle down and retire. When it comes to tourism, they’re many medieval villages and towns, castles, national parks, museums, and other similar attractions for visitors.

Buying property in Latvia

Investing in Latvian real estate is an easy and seamless process. There are no restrictions on foreigners buying property which makes it easy to acquire land in the country. By choosing an experienced real estate firm, you can get hundreds of good property deals within the country. From houses, apartments, villas, there are a lot of choices that you have if you are considering buying a property in Latvia. Being a high-income economy with a very high standard of living, it is also a perfect destination if you are considering to settle down and retire. With a constantly developing economy, rest assured that your investment is safe when buying Latvian property.