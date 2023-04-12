Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Italy
commercial property
355
offices
2
manufacture buildings
13
apartment buildings
1
investment properties
4
warehouses
3
shops
1
Hotel
Clear all
92 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Terni, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
115 Number of rooms
Price on request
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Hotel 35 rooms
Terni, Italy
35 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 420,000
Former hotel on five levels to be recovered to be transformed into apartments. Optimal locat…
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
50 Number of rooms
2 200 m²
Price on request
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
45 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
Price on request
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
Hotel 16 rooms
Morrovalle, Italy
16 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
Hotel 16 rooms
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Beautiful fully renovated farmhouse used as a farmhouse with 5.0 hectares of land in the rol…
Hotel 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Beautiful renovated farmhouse in beautiful sea view location Three levels of about 200 squar…
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms
750 m²
Price on request
The complex consists of a farm building, a typical shop, a shed. Land of 6.70 hectares in tw…
Hotel 16 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
16 Number of rooms
550 m²
Price on request
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
Hotel 23 rooms
Terni, Italy
23 Number of rooms
800 m²
Price on request
Ideal as a guest house prestigious duplex of 1997 of 800 sqm with two separate entrances. Ga…
Hotel 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
800 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse restored and used as a farmhouse with six rooms all with bath room restaurant kitc…
Hotel 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
24 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
Hotel 55 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 Number of rooms
3 000 m²
Price on request
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
Hotel 18 rooms
Terni, Italy
18 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
Accommodation B & B with seven rooms, all with bath, reception, lounge, ancillary rooms From…
Hotel 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms
480 m²
Price on request
Tourist accommodation 20 minutes from the sea in a panoramic position Fully restored and run…
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms
700 m²
Price on request
Accommodation with commercial activity on the ground floor (bar-restaurant and tobacco) to 5…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Italy, Italy
13 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Bordighera // Hotel // 500 m & sup2; // garden 100 m & sup2; // terrace 25 m & sup2; // 10 b…
Hotel
Como, Italy
€ 320,000
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
Hotel 5 bedrooms
La Favorita, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 10,500,000
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается 4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,500,000
IT-200618-3. Отель 3 * в ВенецииПродается Отель 3 * расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от площади…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Noventa di Piave, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,000,000
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Pescosolido, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 5,500,000
IT-200618-1. Усадьба-гостиница в ПескосолидоПродается усадьба-гостиница с парком площадью 32…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
6 Number of rooms
950 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 225 m²
€ 13,000,000
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 050 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,700,000
SG-ALG_SI_108. Отель 4 * с бассейном в нескольких километрах от СиеныПровинция:Сиена Тип нед…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 600 m²
€ 18,000,000
NZ-011215-3. Отель, зона Сорренто-АмальфиОтель (зона Сорренто-Амальфи) Комплекс расположен н…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Gradara, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-181115. Уникальный исторический объект, отель в ГрадараХарактеристики комплекса, общая пл…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Regions with properties for sale
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Abruzzo
Veneto
Calabria
Como
Bergamo
Venice
Pesaro e Urbino
Piemont
Sicily
Arezzo
Favaro Veneto
Florence
Francofonte
Giulianova
Morrovalle
San Martino di Lupari
Tarquinia
Properties features in Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map