Hotels for sale in Italy

Hotelin Terni, Italy
Hotel
Terni, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
Hotel 115 roomsin Pesaro, Italy
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
115 Number of rooms
Price on request
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Hotel 35 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 35 rooms
Terni, Italy
35 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 420,000
Former hotel on five levels to be recovered to be transformed into apartments. Optimal locat…
Hotel 50 roomsin Colonnella, Italy
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
50 Number of rooms 2 200 m²
Price on request
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Hotel 45 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
45 Number of rooms 6 000 m²
Price on request
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Hotel 22 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
Hotel 16 roomsin Morrovalle, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Morrovalle, Italy
16 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
Hotel 16 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Beautiful fully renovated farmhouse used as a farmhouse with 5.0 hectares of land in the rol…
Hotel 15 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Beautiful renovated farmhouse in beautiful sea view location Three levels of about 200 squar…
Hotel 22 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms 750 m²
Price on request
The complex consists of a farm building, a typical shop, a shed. Land of 6.70 hectares in tw…
Hotel 16 roomsin Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
16 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
Hotel 23 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 23 rooms
Terni, Italy
23 Number of rooms 800 m²
Price on request
Ideal as a guest house prestigious duplex of 1997 of 800 sqm with two separate entrances. Ga…
Hotel 12 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 800 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse restored and used as a farmhouse with six rooms all with bath room restaurant kitc…
Hotel 24 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
24 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
Hotel 55 roomsin Porto Recanati, Italy
Hotel 55 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 Number of rooms 3 000 m²
Price on request
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
Hotel 18 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 18 rooms
Terni, Italy
18 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Accommodation B & B with seven rooms, all with bath, reception, lounge, ancillary rooms From…
Hotel 15 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms 480 m²
Price on request
Tourist accommodation 20 minutes from the sea in a panoramic position Fully restored and run…
Hotel 22 roomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms 700 m²
Price on request
Accommodation with commercial activity on the ground floor (bar-restaurant and tobacco) to 5…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Italy, Italy
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Italy, Italy
13 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Bordighera // Hotel // 500 m & sup2; // garden 100 m & sup2; // terrace 25 m & sup2; // 10 b…
Hotelin Como, Italy
Hotel
Como, Italy
€ 320,000
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
Hotel 5 bedroomsin La Favorita, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
La Favorita, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 10,500,000
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,500,000
IT-200618-3. Отель 3 * в ВенецииПродается Отель 3 * расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от площади…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Noventa di Piave, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Noventa di Piave, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,000,000
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Pescosolido, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Pescosolido, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 5,500,000
IT-200618-1. Усадьба-гостиница в ПескосолидоПродается усадьба-гостиница с парком площадью 32…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
6 Number of rooms 950 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Florence, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 225 m²
€ 13,000,000
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Livorno, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 050 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,700,000
SG-ALG_SI_108. Отель 4 * с бассейном в нескольких километрах от СиеныПровинция:Сиена Тип нед…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 600 m²
€ 18,000,000
NZ-011215-3. Отель, зона Сорренто-АмальфиОтель (зона Сорренто-Амальфи) Комплекс расположен н…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Gradara, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Gradara, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-181115. Уникальный исторический объект, отель в ГрадараХарактеристики комплекса, общая пл…

