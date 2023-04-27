Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Georgia

commercial property
368
hotels
56
offices
30
business for sale
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Investment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Investment
Tbilisi, Georgia
€ 660,000
An exclusive land plot is for sale in Tbilisi, in the central district - Saburtalo, with an …
Investment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Investment
Tbilisi, Georgia
9 970 m²
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi with an agreed project for the construction of a residential buildi…
Investment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Investment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 000 m²
€ 590,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi with an agreed project for the construction of a residential buildi…
Investment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Investment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 573 m²
€ 550,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi with an agreed project for the construction of a warehouse. Type: …
Investment 3 bathrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 3 bathrooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 bath 399 m² Number of floors 27
€ 543,218
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
366 m² Number of floors 1
€ 633,754
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
Realting.com
Go
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
650 m²
€ 452,682
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
375 m²
€ 271,609
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 724,290
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
1 000 m² Number of floors 26
€ 905,363
If you want to effectively invest money in a reliable and promising construction project t…
Investment with Investments in Batumi, Georgia
Investment with Investments
Batumi, Georgia
31 418 m² Number of floors 25
€ 2,263,408
Investment project I present the project of construction of a residential multi-storey stor…

Regions with properties for sale

Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Batumi
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir