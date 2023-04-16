Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Polis Chrysochous
  5. Polis
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Polis, Cyprus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shopin Polis, Cyprus
Shop
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comp…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir