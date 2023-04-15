Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta chloraka
  5. Chloraka
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shopin Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
Price on request
Two unified shops, part of a mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.It consists of an open p…
Shopin Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space on the first floor of the mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.This sho…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir