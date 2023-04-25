Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zagreb County, Croatia

18 properties total found
Commercial in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Commercial
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
930 m²
€ 1,150,000
I25387 dr. Franje Tuđmana
Commercial in Novo Svibje, Croatia
Commercial
Novo Svibje, Croatia
139 m²
€ 125,000
I25002 Dumovečki lug
Commercial in Samobor, Croatia
Commercial
Samobor, Croatia
32 m²
€ 75,000
I25101 Ulica Petra Preradovića
Commercial in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Commercial
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
1 586 m²
€ 3,600,000
I25034 Hrastovička ulica
Commercial in Zapresic, Croatia
Commercial
Zapresic, Croatia
27 m²
€ 45,000
I24826 Trg mladosti
Investment in Brezovec Zelinski, Croatia
Investment
Brezovec Zelinski, Croatia
€ 698,001
I24711 Obrež Zelinski
Commercial in Brezovec Zelinski, Croatia
Commercial
Brezovec Zelinski, Croatia
1 329 m²
€ 698,000
I24725 Obrež Zelinski
Restaurant 10 rooms in Jagodno, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Jagodno, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 823 m²
€ 840,000
Velika Gorica, Jagodno Commercial premises with an area of 823 m2 on a plot of 3000 m2, bui…
Investment in Gudci, Croatia
Investment
Gudci, Croatia
€ 200,000
I23427 Kostanjevec
Commercial in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Commercial
Velika Gorica, Croatia
54 m²
€ 103,322
I23140 A.K. Miošića
Commercial in Jagodno, Croatia
Commercial
Jagodno, Croatia
826 m²
€ 840,000
I22922 Jagodno
Commercial in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Commercial
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
1 373 m²
€ 820,000
I22260 Vukovarska
Manufacture 20 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Manufacture 20 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
20 Number of rooms 8 200 m²
€ 5,700,000
Samobor Production and storage space with a total area of 8,200 m2 built in 3 buildings on …
Commercial in Hruscica, Croatia
Commercial
Hruscica, Croatia
122 m²
€ 300,000
I21941 Varaždinska
Shop 1 room in Klinca Sela, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Klinca Sela, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 187,500
Klinča Sela Business space of 144 m2 on the ground floor of a residential and commercial bu…
Commercial in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Commercial
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
190 m²
€ 2,080,000
Welcome to the capital of Croatia, Zagreb! Where the history meets with an urban lifestyle, …
Commercial real estate in Samobor, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Samobor, Croatia
20 Number of rooms 1 190 m²
€ 1,200,000
Samobor, strict Center Business-residential building with a total NKP of 1.190m2 built in 2…
Commercial in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Commercial
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
145 m²
€ 180,001
I20990 Samoborska kod Stenjevca
