Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Zagreb County
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

сommercial property
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Investment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
I26487 Ivana Gorana Kovačića
€288,000
per month
Leave a request
Investment with electricity in Gudci, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Gudci, Croatia
I23427 Kostanjevec
€200,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir