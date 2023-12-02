Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zagreb County, Croatia

Samobor
3
6 properties total found
Office 2 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
€219,999
per month
Warehouse 1 room in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Warehouse 1 room
Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13485 Zaprešić, Ulica kardinala Stepinac Commercial space of 33.71m2…
€80,000
per month
Restaurant 10 rooms in Jagodno, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Jagodno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 823 m²
Velika Gorica, Jagodno Commercial premises with an area of 823 m2 on a plot of 3000 m2, bui…
€840,000
per month
Manufacture 20 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Manufacture 20 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 8 200 m²
Samobor Production and storage space with a total area of 8,200 m2 built in 3 buildings on …
€5,70M
per month
Shop 1 room in Klinca Sela, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Klinca Sela, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Klinča Sela Business space of 144 m2 on the ground floor of a residential and commercial bu…
€187,500
per month
Commercial real estate in Samobor, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 190 m²
Samobor, strict Center Business-residential building with a total NKP of 1.190m2 built in 2…
€1,05M
per month
