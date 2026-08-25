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Сommercial property in Zagreb County, Croatia

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Grad Samobor
4
9 properties total found
Commercial property 680 m² in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Commercial property 680 m²
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 680 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13805 Samobor Commercial building with an area of 680 m2 on 4 floors…
$1,90M
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Shop 144 m² in Opcina Klinca Sela, Croatia
Shop 144 m²
Opcina Klinca Sela, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Klinča Sela Business space of 144 m2 on the ground floor of a residential and commercial bu…
$216 276
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Commercial property 1 755 m² in Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Commercial property 1 755 m²
Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Area 1 755 m²
SALE, STORAGE, IVANIĆ CITY The property includes a plot of land with an area of ​​6,804 m², …
$830 366
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Investment in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Investment
Grad Samobor, Croatia
I26547 Stara Karlovačka
$393 040
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Manufacture 8 200 m² in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Manufacture 8 200 m²
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 8 200 m²
Samobor Production and storage space with a total area of 8,200 m2 built in 3 buildings on …
$6,57M
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Commercial property 826 m² in Prozorje, Croatia
Commercial property 826 m²
Prozorje, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 826 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14862Dugo SeloA three-story commercial building built in 1978, with a t…
$1,56M
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TekceTekce
Office 93 m² in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Office 93 m²
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13744 Samobor, Center Commercial space of 92.77 m2 on the ground flo…
$253 762
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Investment in Municipality of Pisarovina, Croatia
Investment
Municipality of Pisarovina, Croatia
I26743 Trg hrvatskih velikana
$1,49M
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Investment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Investment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
SALE, CONSTRUCTION. LAND, Velika Gorica, RakarjeBuilding land for sale with access from the …
$451 719
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Property types in Zagreb County

investment properties
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