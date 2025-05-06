Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Varna
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Varna, Bulgaria

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 4/6
Welcome the sunrise into your home! ERA Paradise offers for sale a three-bedroom apartmen…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
Welcome the sunrise into your home! ERA Paradise is pleased to offer for sale a one-bedro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Varna, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go