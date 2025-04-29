Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sveti Vlas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

penthouses
12
studios
17
1 BHK
176
2 BHK
215
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
28 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен тристаен апартамент с ФРОНТАЛНА ГЛЕДКА КЪМ МОРЕТО И ПЛАНИНАТА…
$232,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
A spacious two-room apartment of 76 m² is located on the 2nd floor of the complex and has a …
$94,533
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Special offer! Apartments with stunning views of the endless waters of the Black Sea in a pr…
$82,651
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 72 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Sveti Vlas! The area of ​​the apartment is …
$79,036
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
Welcome to a comfortable one-room apartment located on the third floor of a complex in the r…
$66,122
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
A two-room apartment 100 meters from the beautiful beach in the resort of Elenite, which wil…
$61,988
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
The Esther complex is located in the city of St. Vlas, not far from the famous yacht pier Ma…
$194,924
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
A new exclusive offer in an elite complex, located in a quiet picturesque area near the moun…
$98,149
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
A spacious studio with the possibility of redevelopment in an apartment with one bedroom in …
$97,622
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
we offer     stylish apartment on the first line of the sea in St. Vlas, with a view of the …
$162,287
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
A comfortable one -room apartment located on the third floor of the complex in the resort ci…
$64,985
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with stunning sea views in a complex located in the town of S…
$82,848
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
The Esther complex is located in the city of St. Vlas, not far from the famous yacht pier Ma…
$215,075
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Grand Rezort – The largest residential complex on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria. comple…
$113,115
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 83 m²
The magnificent 3-room apartment in the prestigious complex located on the first line of the…
$136,262
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Specification of the complex « Ellismium 2 » Technical characteristics
$85,649
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale a 3-room apartment with a sea view in a complex located in the picturesque…
$164,674
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Spacious three-room apartment with sea view in a complex in the village of Elenite. The apar…
$140,916
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
The complex, located on the seafront in a quiet southern bay, is a paradise for those lookin…
$98,149
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious studio with a view of the pool and a panoramic view of the sea …
$69,162
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Complete support of the tra…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with PARTIAL SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE …
$107,799
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
A spacious one-bedroom apartment with a large terrace and a breathtaking sea view, located i…
$127,077
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Studio with a new renovation, on the first line of the sea, in an elite complexSaint VlasPre…
$110,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
A spacious two-bedroom apartment with a total area of ​​100 m², located on the 2nd floor wit…
$134,308
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/6
Fort Noks Grand Resort / Fort Knox Grand Resort, St. VlasSpacious apartment (1+1) with sea v…
$86,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale a unique two -room apartment with a panoramic sea view in the Diamond comp…
$115,343
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go