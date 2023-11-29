UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Commercial
Sofia City Province
Commercial real estate in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Sofia
15
Vitosha
6
Izgrev
5
Lozenec
3
Slatina
3
Clear all
40 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
5
€91,945
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
6
4
280 m²
Bestay Property presents an office with a built-up are of 280 sq.m. in Lozenets district, fu…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
7
4
500 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale or rent a luxuriously furnished and equipped office with a…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
7 600 m²
Bestay Property presents a commercial land with strategic location next to the Business Park…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
392 m²
1
DREAM WISHEN REALSES A large store for communication in Manastirski Livadi. A separate site …
€705,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Lozenec, Bulgaria
310 m²
4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
€742,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with parking
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 350 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office with security
Sofia, Bulgaria
46 m²
4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE An office for sale in a communicative place near a metro station, p…
€51,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
107 m²
8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
€149,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izgrev, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
Bestay Property offers a residential building in the district of Dianabad, Sofia. The proper…
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
Bestay Property presents three combined investment plots in the area of Kambanite, Sofia. Th…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
4 867 m²
A prestigious plot of land at a bargain price, located on Brussels Blvd. near Sofia Airport …
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Bankia, Bulgaria
24 100 m²
Bestay Property presents a great investment opportunity at a reasonable price located in Ba…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
4 252 m²
Bestay Property presents a regulated land with an area of 4252 m², located in Sofia, Iskar D…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
650 m²
Bestay Property presents a commercial property (building), close to the center of Simeonovo …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
402 m²
Bestay Property presents a regulated land with an area of 402 m², located Sofia – City, on a…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
737 m²
Bestay Property presents a facility for office or store that is located on the “Tsarigradsko…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 260 m²
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
11
1 400 m²
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
€949,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Warehouse
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 500 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a new warehouse, production and commercial base in…
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office with bathroom
Vitosha, Bulgaria
401 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
€501,250
Recommend
Leave a request
Office with bathroom
Vitosha, Bulgaria
368 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a spacious office in a new, modern office building…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Izgrev, Bulgaria
723 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
5
260 m²
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
60 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
€74,940
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
52 m²
€27,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant
Izgrev, Bulgaria
1 000 m²
Real estate agency and everything related to them offers for sale ready-made business name…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Izgrev, Bulgaria
191 m²
€152,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a READY BUSINE…
€24,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
52 m²
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Sofia City Province
restaurants
offices
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL