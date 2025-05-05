Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Ruse
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Ruse, Bulgaria

Byala
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 4/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this penthouse apartment, located on the 4th and 5th fl…
$254,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 room apartment in Ivanovo, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Ivanovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer for sale this property, located on the main asphalt road…
$21,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Ruse

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Ruse, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go