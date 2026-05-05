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Terraced Penthouses for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 7/7
🏡 📏 🛏️ 2 с💼 🍽 🍳 ‍♂️ Сауна🛁 2 сану🚪 🌿 📩 — органи
$285,602
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Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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