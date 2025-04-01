Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Haskovo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Haskovo, Bulgaria

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Harmanli, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
$176,234
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
$48,064
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Haskovo, Bulgaria

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes