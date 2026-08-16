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Shops for sale in Sofia-City, Bulgaria

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Sofia
6
6 properties total found
Shop 60 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop 60 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Stamb…
$87,127
Leave a request
Shop 52 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop 52 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
$29,205
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Shop 123 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop 123 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 123 m²
$126,908
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Shop 191 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop 191 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 191 m²
$165,281
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Shop 60 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop 60 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
$70,309
Leave a request
Shop 700 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop 700 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 700 m²
$789,628
Leave a request
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Property types in Sofia-City

сommercial properties
restaurants
offices
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