Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Blagoevgrad
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

;
Bansko
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 65.59 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in a closed premium complex in th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Blagoevgrad

1 BHK

Properties features in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go