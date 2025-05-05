Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

7
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a two -room apartment for sale with a beautiful view of the Pirin Mountains in the …
$56,989
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
A two -room apartment is sold. Complex Maria Antoinet, 3 minutes before     elevator rooms (…
$78,034
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/5
„ Royal Park Hotel & Apartments " -This is a wonderful complex located in the heart of the P…
$59,143
