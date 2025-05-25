Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Balchik
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bobovets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Bobovets, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this lovely house, located only 5 km to the se…
$280,630
3 bedroom house in Bobovets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Bobovets, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this relatively new  brick built house with 3 bedrooms …
$264,440
3 bedroom house in Hrabrovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Hrabrovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
IBG real estates is pleased to offer this 3 – bedroom house in perfect condition, located in…
$155,415
