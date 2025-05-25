Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Balchik
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 10 000 m²
For sale 3-storey house located in the village of Obrochishte. The house located close to Al…
$381,240
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Balchik, Bulgaria

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go