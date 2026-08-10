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Apartments for sale in Avren, Bulgaria

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5 properties total found
Apartment in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Area 142 m²
Complex of modern new two-storey houses just 15 km from the center of VarnaAdvantagesA calm,…
$260,953
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Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Area 112 m²
Complex of luxury houses in a quiet and peaceful place, just 15 minutes drive from VarnaAdva…
$215,236
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Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
Excellent house for permanent residence in a quiet village, only 25 km from the city of Varn…
$206,800
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Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
Two-storey house, made in the old Bulgarian style, only 25 km from the city of Varna. Advan…
$166,919
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Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Attractive plot in the resort of Kamchia, 25 km from the city of Varna. Benefits -Great lo…
$452,585
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