Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Avren
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Avren, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€184,600
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
€320,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€149,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Avren, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir