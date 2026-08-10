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Residential properties for sale in Avren, Bulgaria

;
apartments
5
houses
5
10 properties total found
Apartment in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Area 142 m²
Complex of modern new two-storey houses just 15 km from the center of VarnaAdvantagesA calm,…
$260,953
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3 bedroom house in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 33589296 Cost: 255 000 euros. Total area: 208 sq.m. + 12.5 sq.m terrace. With a garage fo…
$290,099
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4 bedroom house in Ravna Gora, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Ravna Gora, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 34197404 House for sale in the village of Rovna Gora preferably for year-round living (pa…
$227,526
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Area 112 m²
Complex of luxury houses in a quiet and peaceful place, just 15 minutes drive from VarnaAdva…
$215,236
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4 bedroom house in Avren, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Avren, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/2
#33806458Price: 390,000 eurosLocality: S.Avren, commonly.VarnaTotal area: 196 sq m, plot of …
$414,693
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3 bedroom house in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: 34237036Cozy family house in the picturesque village of Bliznatsi community. We offer fo…
$374,681
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4 bedroom house in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
Bestay Property presents Priselski Rid – a residential complex of 4 detached single-family h…
$151,158
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Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
Excellent house for permanent residence in a quiet village, only 25 km from the city of Varn…
$206,800
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Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
Two-storey house, made in the old Bulgarian style, only 25 km from the city of Varna. Advan…
$166,919
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Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Attractive plot in the resort of Kamchia, 25 km from the city of Varna. Benefits -Great lo…
$452,585
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Properties features in Avren, Bulgaria

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