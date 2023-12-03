Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Avren

Residential properties for sale in Avren, Bulgaria

5 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
Bestay Property presents Priselski Rid – a residential complex of 4 detached single-family h…
€138,000
per month
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Bestay Property presents Priselski Rid – a residential complex of 4 detached single-family h…
€122,000
per month
Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€184,600
per month
Apartment in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
€320,000
per month
Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€149,000
per month
Properties features in Avren, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
