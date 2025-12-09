Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda

🔥HOW PROJECT IN São Paulo | PREMIAL LOCATION RARQUE DA CIDADE
📍 Business heart of the city • Verrini district / Hucri Zaidan
💼 Investment in one of Brazil’s strongest economic clusters
Modern residential project in the environment of the largest business centers, parks and infrastructure of the metropolis level.
This is a real estate format that is equally in demand for living and renting – in locations with maximum business activity and high demand.
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🏙The location that works for you
The project is located near one of the main business hubs of São Paulo:
Verrini and Av. Nações Unidas – 1-4 minutes
• The largest business centers and office towers
• More than 3,500 companies are surrounded
70% of Class A office leases in the area
In walking and transport accessibility:
• Rarqué da Cidade, a modern city park
• Morumbi Shorring and Marquet Rase
• International schools and universities
• Restaurants, fitness clubs, premium services
✈️ Songonhas Airport – about 15 minutes
✔ Location with constant demand for rent
✔ Center for Business and Investment Activity
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🏢Project
• Premium level architecture
• Closed territory with access control
• Underground parking
• Modern engineering solutions
• High level of security (STSV, security)
The project is integrated into a multifunctional urban cluster:
residential buildings, business centers, a park, trade and service infrastructure - the format of the "city within the city".
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🏊INFRASTRUCTURE
Format of a full-fledged lifestylé complex:
• Pool 25 m and recreation area
• SPA, sauna, massage rooms
• Fitness and Yoga Spaces
• Rooftor and lounge zones
• Cowrking and coliving spaces
• Play and children's areas
• IBQ and home environments
• Laundry and service areas
✔ Everything for life, work and rest inside the complex
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🏡Apartments
Modern plans with high liquidity:
2 bedrooms - 59 m2 - from 172,000 $
2 bedrooms - 74 m2 - from $ 215,000
✔ Balconies
✔ Well-designed ergonomics
✔ Air conditioning training
✔ Quality finish (laminate, porcelain)
✔ Central hot water supply
🚗 1 place in the underground parking is included in the price of the apartment
The relevance of prices and availability is clarified when applying
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💼Investment potential
• One of the strongest business districts in the city
• High demand for rent from professionals and expats
• Increased value due to development of the region
• Limited supply of new housing
📈The format is particularly in demand:
- for long-term lease
- for corporate tenants
For investments with capital growth
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💳Purchase conditions
• 10% - booking
• 20% during construction
• 70% when receiving keys
📆 Project delivery: 2029
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📞Write or call.
- I will choose the best lot for your task.
- I'll send you plans and presentations.
- Calculate an investment model
Modern real estate in São Paulo is an asset at the heart of Brazil’s economic life with a clear logic of growth and profitability.