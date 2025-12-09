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Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda

Southeast Region, Brazil
from
$172,000
VAT
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ID: 35048
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Brazil
  • State
    Southeast Region

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    25

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Русский Русский

🔥HOW PROJECT IN São Paulo | PREMIAL LOCATION RARQUE DA CIDADE
📍 Business heart of the city • Verrini district / Hucri Zaidan
💼 Investment in one of Brazil’s strongest economic clusters

Modern residential project in the environment of the largest business centers, parks and infrastructure of the metropolis level.
This is a real estate format that is equally in demand for living and renting – in locations with maximum business activity and high demand.

--------

🏙The location that works for you

The project is located near one of the main business hubs of São Paulo:
Verrini and Av. Nações Unidas – 1-4 minutes
• The largest business centers and office towers
• More than 3,500 companies are surrounded
70% of Class A office leases in the area

In walking and transport accessibility:
• Rarqué da Cidade, a modern city park
• Morumbi Shorring and Marquet Rase
• International schools and universities
• Restaurants, fitness clubs, premium services

✈️ Songonhas Airport – about 15 minutes

✔ Location with constant demand for rent
✔ Center for Business and Investment Activity

---------

🏢Project

• Premium level architecture
• Closed territory with access control
• Underground parking
• Modern engineering solutions
• High level of security (STSV, security)

The project is integrated into a multifunctional urban cluster:
residential buildings, business centers, a park, trade and service infrastructure - the format of the "city within the city".

---------

🏊INFRASTRUCTURE

Format of a full-fledged lifestylé complex:

• Pool 25 m and recreation area
• SPA, sauna, massage rooms
• Fitness and Yoga Spaces
• Rooftor and lounge zones
• Cowrking and coliving spaces
• Play and children's areas
• IBQ and home environments
• Laundry and service areas

✔ Everything for life, work and rest inside the complex

---------

🏡Apartments

Modern plans with high liquidity:

2 bedrooms - 59 m2 - from 172,000 $
2 bedrooms - 74 m2 - from $ 215,000

✔ Balconies
✔ Well-designed ergonomics
✔ Air conditioning training
✔ Quality finish (laminate, porcelain)
✔ Central hot water supply

🚗 1 place in the underground parking is included in the price of the apartment


The relevance of prices and availability is clarified when applying

------------

💼Investment potential

• One of the strongest business districts in the city
• High demand for rent from professionals and expats
• Increased value due to development of the region
• Limited supply of new housing

📈The format is particularly in demand:
- for long-term lease
- for corporate tenants
For investments with capital growth

---------

💳Purchase conditions

• 10% - booking
• 20% during construction
• 70% when receiving keys

📆 Project delivery: 2029

---------

📞Write or call.

- I will choose the best lot for your task.
- I'll send you plans and presentations.
- Calculate an investment model

Modern real estate in São Paulo is an asset at the heart of Brazil’s economic life with a clear logic of growth and profitability.

Location on the map

Southeast Region, Brazil

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Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda
Southeast Region, Brazil
from
$172,000
VAT
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