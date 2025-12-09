Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda

🔥HOW PROJECT IN São Paulo | PREMIAL LOCATION RARQUE DA CIDADE

📍 Business heart of the city • Verrini district / Hucri Zaidan

💼 Investment in one of Brazil’s strongest economic clusters

Modern residential project in the environment of the largest business centers, parks and infrastructure of the metropolis level.

This is a real estate format that is equally in demand for living and renting – in locations with maximum business activity and high demand.

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🏙The location that works for you

The project is located near one of the main business hubs of São Paulo:

Verrini and Av. Nações Unidas – 1-4 minutes

• The largest business centers and office towers

• More than 3,500 companies are surrounded

70% of Class A office leases in the area

In walking and transport accessibility:

• Rarqué da Cidade, a modern city park

• Morumbi Shorring and Marquet Rase

• International schools and universities

• Restaurants, fitness clubs, premium services

✈️ Songonhas Airport – about 15 minutes

✔ Location with constant demand for rent

✔ Center for Business and Investment Activity

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🏢Project

• Premium level architecture

• Closed territory with access control

• Underground parking

• Modern engineering solutions

• High level of security (STSV, security)

The project is integrated into a multifunctional urban cluster:

residential buildings, business centers, a park, trade and service infrastructure - the format of the "city within the city".

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🏊INFRASTRUCTURE

Format of a full-fledged lifestylé complex:

• Pool 25 m and recreation area

• SPA, sauna, massage rooms

• Fitness and Yoga Spaces

• Rooftor and lounge zones

• Cowrking and coliving spaces

• Play and children's areas

• IBQ and home environments

• Laundry and service areas

✔ Everything for life, work and rest inside the complex

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🏡Apartments

Modern plans with high liquidity:

2 bedrooms - 59 m2 - from 172,000 $

2 bedrooms - 74 m2 - from $ 215,000

✔ Balconies

✔ Well-designed ergonomics

✔ Air conditioning training

✔ Quality finish (laminate, porcelain)

✔ Central hot water supply

🚗 1 place in the underground parking is included in the price of the apartment



The relevance of prices and availability is clarified when applying

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💼Investment potential

• One of the strongest business districts in the city

• High demand for rent from professionals and expats

• Increased value due to development of the region

• Limited supply of new housing

📈The format is particularly in demand:

- for long-term lease

- for corporate tenants

For investments with capital growth

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💳Purchase conditions

• 10% - booking

• 20% during construction

• 70% when receiving keys

📆 Project delivery: 2029

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📞Write or call.

- I will choose the best lot for your task.

- I'll send you plans and presentations.

- Calculate an investment model

Modern real estate in São Paulo is an asset at the heart of Brazil’s economic life with a clear logic of growth and profitability.