Brazil is the largest real estate market in South America, largely due to its large land fund and flat landscape. Brazil's only serious competitor is Argentina, whose real estate market is valued at $2.26 trillion in monetary terms, while Brazil's is $59.61 billion (approximately 38 times less). However, Brazil has a higher economic growth rate: 5.4% versus 2.86% in Argentina. That is, the Brazilian market is becoming an increasingly promising real estate market in South America, which is reflected in the high demand for real estate from a developer in Brazil.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate from a Developer in Brazil

In 2024, Brazil's primary market showed a 7% increase in transaction volume thanks to the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. This is a government initiative under which up to 30% of the cost of housing built by a developer is subsidized by budget funds. As a result, for the end buyer, prices for new housing in Brazil in the economy class segment are 10-15% lower.

Other advantages:

No currency restrictions. Foreigners can freely transfer funds to purchase real estate without limits.

Foreigners can freely transfer funds to purchase real estate without limits. High rental yield. In popular cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, rental yields for new buildings reach 7-9% per annum, which is higher than the Latin American average (5-6%).

In popular cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, rental yields for new buildings reach 7-9% per annum, which is higher than the Latin American average (5-6%). Investment visa. If you buy real estate in Brazil from a developer for at least 1 million BRL (~$180,000), you can apply for a residence permit for up to 5 years with the possibility of extension.

Features of New Buildings in Brazil

New buildings in Brazil have specific features related to the local climate. In particular, 80% of new buildings in coastal regions (Fortaleza, Natal) have open terraces and natural ventilation systems, which reduce air conditioning costs.

Brazil has a high crime rate overall, but in order to attract customers to the local market, up to 90% of local new developments are built as residential complexes (condomínios fechados) with swimming pools, gyms and heavy security.

Projects in the states of São Paulo and Paraná are more likely than in other regions to receive Aqua certification (similar to LEED). The certificate is awarded to developers who integrate green energy technologies (solar panels) and rational water use (rainwater use) into their projects. These innovations typically reduce utility costs by 10–20%.

Cost of New Housing in Brazil

The cost of new housing in Brazil depends on the region and type of property. Apartments, townhouses and villas, although oriented towards different price segments, are still more often found in the mid-priced and luxury price range.

Average price of new housing in Brazil:

Property type Average price per m² (BRL) Average price per m² (USD) Apartments 12,500 ~2250 Townhouses 8000 ~1450 Villas 15,000–30,000 ~2700–5400

Where is the Best Place to Buy Property from a Developer in Brazil

The most attractive for investors is Sao Paulo, a financial center with 12 million residents. You can buy housing from a developer in Brazil here for 12,000–18,000 BRL per m² (~$2,150–$3,200).

Other popular cities: