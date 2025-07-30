Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ashmyany
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Ashmyany, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Ashmyany, Belarus
Cottage
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Dream Cottage in Oshmyana ❤️ Cozy cottage with landscape design and bath in Oshmyany! Addres…
$104,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go