Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Sarande
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Metoq, Albania
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
🏠PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE 2+1 85m2 📍Deliu Street/Metoq 💰140.000€ The House is completly f…
$162,112
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go