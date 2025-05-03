Q Investments International

Those who know my approach know that my priority is efficiency and the pursuit of ambitious goals while maintaining the highest ethical standards and best industry practices. As an experienced specialist with a well-established position in the real estate industry, for years I have improved my skills in negotiations, sales, asset management, real estate and private equity. I have a master's degree in business management and completed a comprehensive two-year property management program. In addition, I have obtained international real estate brokerage licenses and actively participate in various trainings and symposia related to the real estate market. For many years I have been selling new investments in Poland, Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates.
Sell and rent property.