Q Investments International

United Kingdom, London
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Polski
Website
qinvestments.london/
About the agency

Those who know my approach know that my priority is efficiency and the pursuit of ambitious goals while maintaining the highest ethical standards and best industry practices. As an experienced specialist with a well-established position in the real estate industry, for years I have improved my skills in negotiations, sales, asset management, real estate and private equity. I have a master's degree in business management and completed a comprehensive two-year property management program. In addition, I have obtained international real estate brokerage licenses and actively participate in various trainings and symposia related to the real estate market. For many years I have been selling new investments in Poland, Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

Services

Sell and rent property.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:29
(UTC+1:00, Europe/London)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in United Kingdom
E E Alsaqati
E E Alsaqati
Show contacts
