OWNERS Proptech S.A

Owners.gr is a real estate marketplace with a vision to enable people to co-own their luxury dream second home and enjoy unforgettable experiences with their loved ones, while we handle everything else. Owners pioneers transparent, sustainable and easy co-ownership of luxury second homes in Greece and beyond, by leveraging technology, customer centricity & market understanding.
All our listings are ready to move-in fully managed homes, you can book your stays from Owners App and when the property is not used by the co-owners is rented out to earn income.
Owners is here to open the door to a world of luxury and carefreeness through co-ownership.
Co-ownership is a model where more than one owner shares the ownership and use of a luxury property. Owners pioneers in this field by offering you the opportunity to own from 1/6th of an exceptional property. This model allows two to six owners per property, ensuring that everyone has enough time to enjoy their ownership.
It's like sharing a dream with others who have the same passion for luxury and unique experiences. You don't have to worry about the usual difficulties that arise when sharing a property.
Onwers offers A-Z solutions, from finding the property, dealing with all paperwork, verifying with legal and accounting authorities in Greece that the property is legit, then buys the property, furnished it and makes available for use to the co-owners through Owners App.
But it does not ends there. We manage the property, from scheduled maintenance to cleaning, paying bills and do the rental management. On top we offer concierge services for your stay like private chefs, private shopping, tour guides, car rental, etc.
We are your continuous partner in Greece and ready to help anytime you need us.
Sounds Interesting? Call us to learn more about our services