OWNERS Proptech S.A

Owners.gr is a real estate marketplace with a vision to enable people to co-own their luxury dream second home and enjoy unforgettable experiences with their loved ones, while we handle everything else. Owners pioneers transparent, sustainable and easy co-ownership of luxury second homes in Greece and beyond, by leveraging technology, customer centricity & market understanding.

All our listings are ready to move-in fully managed homes, you can book your stays from Owners App and when the property is not used by the co-owners is rented out to earn income.

Owners is here to open the door to a world of luxury and carefreeness through co-ownership.

Co-ownership is a model where more than one owner shares the ownership and use of a luxury property. Owners pioneers in this field by offering you the opportunity to own from 1/6th of an exceptional property. This model allows two to six owners per property, ensuring that everyone has enough time to enjoy their ownership.

It's like sharing a dream with others who have the same passion for luxury and unique experiences. You don't have to worry about the usual difficulties that arise when sharing a property.