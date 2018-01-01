Centr nedvizhimosti PAKODAN
Belarus, ул. Леонида Беды, д. 8 оф. 8 Н, 220040, Минск
Real estate agency
English, Русский
PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions:
- Apartment purchase/sale;
- Houses and territories, including prime ones;
- Commercial estate;
- Shared-equity construction.
A wide range of PAKODAN company’s services comes from a highly qualified team and its experience in various construction fields. We take care of our reputation that’s based on professionalism, affordable services, and profound technical support.
- Purchase and sale of apartments, rooms;
- Purchase and sale of cottages, houses, plots;
- Sale of commercial real estate;
- New buildings, shared construction;
- Real estate valuation;
- Commercial real estate for rent.
