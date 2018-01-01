Centr nedvizhimosti PAKODAN

  1. Realting.com
Belarus, ул. Леонида Беды, д. 8 оф. 8 Н, 220040, Минск
Real estate agency
English, Русский
www.pakodan.by
Company description

PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions:

  • Apartment purchase/sale;
  • Houses and territories, including prime ones;
  • Commercial estate;
  • Shared-equity construction.

A wide range of PAKODAN company’s services comes from a highly qualified team and its experience in various construction fields. We take care of our reputation that’s based on professionalism, affordable services, and profound technical support.

Services
  • Purchase and sale of apartments, rooms;
  • Purchase and sale of cottages, houses, plots;
  • Sale of commercial real estate;
  • New buildings, shared construction;
  • Real estate valuation;
  • Commercial real estate for rent.
Our agents in Belarus
Elena Shmeleva
Elena Shmeleva
Agencies nearby
Kohinur
50 properties
Orshanskiy centr nedvizhimosti
468 properties
Orshansky Real Estate Center Additional Liability Company was established in 2007, obtained a certificate of state registration and a license issued by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus to provide real estate services. Orshansky Real Estate Center provides a full range of real estate services. Such services as purchase and sale of housing facilities (apartments, cottages, houses) and non-residential buildings (offices, warehouses and industrial premises) are most in demand. Orshansky Real Estate Center is a leading real estate agency in Orsha and the region. We provide a full range of services for real estate transactions starting from the selection of options for the future transaction. Cooperation with us will PROTECT you from possible illegal actions by scammers and dealers. By making a transaction through our agency, your purchase is automatically insured by a state insurance company. Our experienced professional staff will make all possible verifications of documents and the property so that you can sleep peacefully. At the office of the company at Lenina St, 59 office 2, during working hours you may get a FREE consultations . Orshansky Real Estate Center ALC - a GUARANTEE of your safety when buying and selling real estate.
OOO Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost
93 properties

We are experienced, we have been working for 19 years. Low prices with a personal approach to each client. We do not have a standardized approach to our clients: we will listen to you, study your problem and be sure to help and always advocate for you, even if you call 30 times and ask the same question on every single call.

Agentstvo Mir Nedvizhimosti
71 property
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
1 property

We work in 24/7 mode to help our customers – customers and sellers of real estate – safely, quickly and efficiently solve « apartment issue ».

Sale / purchase / rental; new buildings / parochka; residential / commercial real estate; rooms / apartments / residential buildings / land – all this is part of the field of activity of specialists of our companies who accompany the transaction from beginning to end. Our services are paid by customers only after a successful transaction at tariffs established by the state.

