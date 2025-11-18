  1. Realting.com
LIMITLESS

UL SLOBODE BB
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2025
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English
Website
rclimitless.com
About the agency

We offer a full spectrum of real estate services, with a special focus on providing comprehensive assistance tailored to our clients’ individual needs. Whether you’re buying, selling, renting, or investing, we provide you with guidance every step of the way.

Services

TENANT REPRESENTATION

Our real estate agents provide specialized services to assist clients exclusively in finding, negotiating with landlords, and securing the best possible space for their needs. TENANT representation for us means having a dedicated real estate advisor or broker who works solely for you, and our primary goal is to advocate for your interests throughout the entire leasing or purchase process.

LANDLORD REPRESENTATION

From marketing campaigns and leasings to managing your properties efficiently, our agency provides professional services that enable LANDLORDS to realize the highest value for their office, hospitality, or retail properties. Our dedicated agents will work exclusively on behalf of the property owner, making sure that the property is leased or sold to qualified tenants at the best possible terms to maximize the landlord’s investment.

Working time
Currently in the company: 20:42
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Andjela Pavlovic
5 properties
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
