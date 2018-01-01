Immobilienmakler Pavel Evlakhov

NWE is a commercial real estate market operator that provides a full range of investment asset services.
The company was founded more than 20 years ago
Owner of one of the largest bases of commercial facilities in Germany
Our offices and representative offices are located in Berlin, Leipzig, Lisbon, Fethiye, Barcelona, Rome, Dubai and Bangkok
The leading position in the German commercial real estate market
Exclusive offers from developers in Portugal, the UAE, Turkey and Thailand
NWE specialists speak English, German, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese.
The real estate company ESTATE-SERVICE24, based in Frankfurt am Main, has many years of the successful experience. We help our clients around the world in the purchase of commercial real estate (hotels, street retails, supermarkets, development projects, apartment buildings, etc.) in Germany. We also select private luxury and premium property as per individual requests.
We can advise you on all necessary matters and provide full legal and linguistic support at all stages of transactions.
Our services also include registration of enterprises in Germany, opening a bank account with a German bank, architectural services, obtaining residence permits and others.
ESTATE-SERVICE24 ensures complete confidentiality with respect to information received from a client and transactions.
Founded in 2005, the IBA Immobilien GmbH real estate company is today a highly professional and successful real estate agency. The secret of our company's success lies in many years of experience in the real estate market throughout Europe, in an effective and success-oriented method of work and in a sincere interest in our clients and their goals.
Real estate investment with IBA Immobilien - it's reliability and high profit! We offer our customers unique and well-furnished residential and commercial properties both in Berlin and throughout Germany.
100% safety. Only insured liquid real estate objects with a queue of lease takers, a full sellers and objects examination, inappropriate advice and lawyers’ mistakes insurance.
Complex follow-up support. Throughout all the stages of the process, from the viewing appointment to the property lease and getting a residence permit, you will be followed by our team of the German professionals.
Concierge service. We will help to rent a car, book a hotel room, open a bank account, get football match tickets, select a school.