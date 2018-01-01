Immobilienmakler Pavel Evlakhov

The real estate company ESTATE-SERVICE24, based in Frankfurt am Main, has many years of the successful experience. We help our clients around the world in the purchase of commercial real estate (hotels, street retails, supermarkets, development projects, apartment buildings, etc.) in Germany. We also select private luxury and premium property as per individual requests.

We can advise you on all necessary matters and provide full legal and linguistic support at all stages of transactions.

Our services also include registration of enterprises in Germany, opening a bank account with a German bank, architectural services, obtaining residence permits and others.

ESTATE-SERVICE24 ensures complete confidentiality with respect to information received from a client and transactions.