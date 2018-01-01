  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. HH REALTY

HH REALTY

Australia, Brisbane
;
HH REALTY
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
hh-realty.com.au
Company description

HIGH-PERFORMING BRISBANE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

We help investors find, purchase, and manage the best Brisbane investment properties (before they are advertised) so you can grow your wealth and your lifestyle.

Why More Brisbane Investors Choose HH Realty

With hundreds of real estate agents in Brisbane, it’s hard to know who to choose (and who you can trust). The wrong agent will waste your time with inferior properties. But the right agent will give you access to high-performing investment properties before they are advertised on the open market. Here are some of the things that make me the investment property advocate you’ve been looking for:

  • Vast Industry Knowledge

    We have comprehensive knowledge of all the new developments in Brisbane.

  • Time-saving

    Let us handle the groundwork on your behalf to save you time.

  • Years of Experience

    Providing legal advice to the property industry for years

  • Tailored Solution

    Deep understanding of your needs, goals, and circumstances

  • Wide Network of Contracts

    Having access to thousands of on-market and off-market properties as well.

  • Access Like Nobody Else’s

    Offering access to properties that have not been formally advertised.

  • Expert Negotiation & Bidding

    Take advantages of our constructive negotiation and bidding skills

  • Representing Your Interests

    Better result for your family or your portfolio without any compromise

  • Attention to details

    Assuring thoroughness not to miss a single detail

  • Consistent Communication

    Always keeping clients in the loop to assure complete peace of mind.

Services

Want the Inside Scoop  On the Best
Brisbane Investment Properties?

  • Are you short on time and tired of wasting hours online trying to compare exaggerated property ads… and wish you could speak with someone ‘on the ground’ who knows Brisbane investment properties?

  • Do you feel frustrated when you think you’ve finally found the perfect property only to discover it doesn’t actually exist (it’s a ‘phishing’ ad), has already been sold (but is still being advertised), or is listed way lower than the actual price just to get you to inquire?

  • Are you unsure what Brisbane properties are really worth… and wish there was somebody you could trust to give you honest advice, advance pre-market notice, and first option to buy when your perfect property comes up?

Many investors have similar concerns and questions. That’s why we’ve designed a Free Consultation to help you avoid expensive mistakes and get the best investment properties to build your wealth and lifestyle.

Book a Free Consultation +61 477 733 733

Our agents in Australia
Helen Hall
Helen Hall
1 properties
Realting.com
Go