AXIA REAL ESTATE
The company AΧIA REAL ESTATE has offices in 3 major cities of our country. In ATHENS 53 Solonos, THESSALONIKI Vassileos Heraklion 53 and KAVALA Pavlou Mela 12.
AXIA REAL ESTATE company is based on three very simple and solid principles: 25 years of experience, transparency and teamwork. The executives who were mobilized from the real estate market, but also from various other professional fields, coordinated in these principles, in order to contribute to the creation of the large creative and active real estate team with exemplary service and enviable results. The philosophy of our office is the excellent customer service, whether he is a buyer or a seller, respect for his choices and utilization of the property or cash he has, with confidentiality and above all honesty.
Axia Real Estate provides its clients with legal support from consultants who deal exclusively with the real estate industry, are aware of all legal and tax developments, resulting in its clients saving time and money. Experienced engineers of our company, also provide full technical support to our customers.