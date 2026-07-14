  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Doga Kececioglu

Doga Kececioglu

Turkey,
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.dogakececioglu.com
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Doğa Keçecioğlu is a real estate advisor based in Istanbul, Turkey, specializing in commercial real estate, investment properties and selected residential opportunities for local and international clients.

He works across a wide range of property types, including commercial buildings, offices, retail units, hotels, land plots, development sites, income-producing assets, apartments and villas. His work focuses on accurate market positioning, investment analysis, property valuation, professional marketing and end-to-end transaction support.

Doğa holds a degree in Environmental Engineering and has a multidisciplinary background combining real estate advisory, financial analysis, marketing, design, technical evaluation and client representation. He is a CCIM candidate and ACP certified, with additional CCIM coursework and training in commercial investment real estate.

Based in Istanbul and working with the RE/MAX Enjoy network, Doğa assists buyers, sellers and investors throughout the process, from property selection and market analysis to negotiation, documentation coordination and closing support. His goal is to present reliable, well-analyzed and professionally marketed real estate opportunities in Turkey to global buyers and investors. Being members of TIGA, RE/MAX Commercial Network, TUGEM, CCIM and many other networks also help provide fast and convenient results.

Services

We provide professional real estate services for buyers, sellers and investors interested in the Turkish property market.

Our services include:

  • Residential property sales and rentals

  • Commercial property sales and rentals

  • Investment property advisory

  • Hotel, land and development site opportunities

  • Income-producing asset analysis

  • Market research and property valuation

  • Buyer representation and property search

  • Seller representation and international marketing

  • Negotiation support

  • Coordination with legal, tax, appraisal and title deed professionals when needed

  • Remote viewing and online presentation support for international clients

We aim to offer transparent, well-analyzed and professionally marketed real estate opportunities across Turkey, with a strong focus on Istanbul and key investment regions.

Our agents abroad
Doga Kececioglu
Doga Kececioglu
3 properties
Agencies nearby
Sun World Real Estate
Turkey, Yaylalı
Company's year of foundation 2020
New buildings 4 Residential property 2
As Sun world realestate, we are focusing on real estate assets with our rich experience in this sector, relay on high quality and human-oriented problem-solving skills to fulfill the needs of our dear customers. We will provide you special strategies in selling, purchasing and rental proc…
Leave a request
Gold Mark Estate
Turkey, Silifke
Residential property 368 Сommercial properties 1 Lands 19
Our Company is one of the most dynamic companies of the Cyprus Real Estate Market and has a structure that exceeds the borders of the TRNC with its experience in the Real Estate Sector, serving many areas. Goldman Estates Ltd. was founded in September 2015 by Erman Esentuna, Osman Oran and D…
Leave a request
ALL IN ONE Invest
Turkey, Marmara Region
Residential property 15
We operate a retention- and referral-based business, which means that most of the clients are repeat buyers and sellers or people referred by friends and family members. We also have valuable recommendations for real estate attorneys, stagers, contractors and other vendors who can help yo…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Alanya Eiendom
Turkey, Alanya
Company's year of foundation 2003
New buildings 1 Residential property 152
Alanya eiendom is a leading real estate agency and construction company, offering also real estate valuation and after sales services. Our company has many years of experience and professionalism and offers you the highest quality service. Our company occupies a special place in the real est…
Leave a request
Victori Company
Turkey, Marmara Region
Company's year of foundation 2017
Residential property 1 Сommercial properties 1
Услуги нашей компании Основным принципом деятельности является надежность. Мы дорожим своей репутацией и строим свою работу так, чтобы все гости остались довольны сотрудничеством.
Leave a request
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Realting.com
Go