Belye Vetry

Company description

White Winds is one of the oldest real estate agencies in Moscow. It has been operating on the real estate market of the Moscow region since 1991. Since 2001, the company has been a specialized in the suburban real estate on the Kaluga and Kiev Highways (since 2012, New Moscow).

The office of the White Winds company is meaningly located on the selected segment territory (Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD), which allows the company’s specialists respond fast to customer requests and is convenient for any interactions with customers. Without being distracted by work in other areas besides Kaluga and Kiev, we managed to achieve high professionalism of our experts, along with excellent knowledge of both the territorial segment and the objects in the database.

The agency’s database is one of the largest and possibly the highest quality on the market, contains the best choice of suburban real estate: cottage villages, houses, cottages, summer residences, town houses, land lots, houses for rent. In addition, the White Winds company is distinguished on the market by using of modern technologies for business, civilized forms customer service, high corporate culture.