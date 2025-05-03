  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Allende

Allende

Montenegro, Budva
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
On the platform
On the platform
2 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
About the agency

D. O.O. Allende MNE works in the real estate market
Montenegro since 2019 During this time, many residential and commercial real estate objects were sold

The company employs employees with knowledge of English, Serbian, Russian and German languages.

The company cooperates with reliable partners: lawyers and notaries of Montenegro

Transactions are carried out on a turnkey basis: full support 24/7

Services

Services of D.O.O Allende MNE:

1. Sale of residential and commercial real estate

2. Property rental (long-term and short-term)

3. Full legal support of transactions (in cooperation with lawyers and notaries)

4. Consultations on investing in real estate in Montenegro

5. Selection of objects according to individual customer requests

6. Organization and holding of real estate shows

7. Assistance in obtaining a residence permit based on the purchase of real estate

8. After-sales service (assistance with repair, furnishing, facility management)

9. Translation and notarization of documents

10. Round-the-clock customer support 24/7

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:09
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Maria Rykova
Maria Rykova
18 properties
Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
CMM Investment Consulting Group
Montenegro, Pelinovo
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 894 Сommercial property 1 Lands 132
When you buy any property overseas, whether it's for use as a holiday home, permanent home or investment, you want to ensure you are using the right people to help you through the process, and that's where, if you are looking to buy property in Montenegro, the team at CMM Montenegro can help…
Leave a request
EA PROPERTIES
Montenegro, Budva Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 115 Сommercial property 2 Lands 57
EA Properties is a real estate agency that operates on the whole territory of Montenegro with the main focus on touristic regions of the country. Working with us, the client gets a proper presentation during selection and full assistance during the acquisition process. Our advice is suppo…
Leave a request
myCG Real Estate
Montenegro, Budva Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2009
Residential property 4
Your personal assistant in Montenegro. Sale and rental of real estate, investment and consulting services.
Leave a request
Property Solution Lucassa
Montenegro, Herceg Novi
Company's year of foundation 2012
New buildings 1 Residential property 9 Long-term rental 3 Lands 3
Leave a request
VALUE.ONE
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2015
New buildings 8 Residential property 192 Сommercial property 9 Lands 10
VALUE.ONE is a Premium Property Brokerage in Montenegro offering our clients a selection of wide range of properties on the coast of Montenegro. We are a team of professionals that have wide experience of working in international financial, investment and real estate companies. We love findi…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go