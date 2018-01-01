  1. Realting.com
Park estate

Mahmutlar Mah. Barboros Cad Çakır Residence No : 187A/C Alanya Antalya
Park estate
Real estate agency
parkestate-kg.ru
PARK ESTATE Agency is a part of the KOSTA GROUP companies that has been working in the real estate market in Turkey for more than 5 years being one of the leading agencies in Mahmutlar. Our specialists are a team of professionals who are always ready to provide advice on renting, selling, or purchasing real estate. All our work and each service, in particular, is carried out in strict compliance with moral and ethical norms and rules, and the legislation of Turkey. Buying an apartment or villa abroad is a very serious step. We always put ourselves in the shoes of our client who contacts us and provide our services with the highest quality. There are several reasons why customers turn to PАRK ЕSTATE: — Our experts are highly qualified and have extensive experience in real estate transactions; — We provide our clients with a wide choice of real estate objects; — We guarantee the comprehensiveness and accuracy of information about each object posted on our website or selected for you individually. — We help clients purchase property at a favorable price from the developer; — Our partnership with sellers and landlords of properties is a guarantee of the best discount for buyers and tenants. — We take an individual approach to each client and support each transaction at all stages. In addition to real estate services (we fall into the information on services), the KOSTA GROUP provides services in the following areas: • Home Service I, • Home Service II.
Alyona Nikolskaya
Alyona Nikolskaya
356 properties
