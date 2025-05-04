Rent: everything you need to know about temporary use of property

A rental is a contractual agreement that allows one party to temporarily use another's property in exchange for a fee. This type of arrangement is widely used in various sectors, including real estate, car rental, equipment rental, and more.

The main parties to a lease agreement are the landlord, who transfers the rental object, and the tenant, who acquires the right to use it. Leases can be either short-term or long-term. Short-term leases usually last for several months, while long-term leases can span years and require registration if the term exceeds 12 months.

You can rent both residential real estate, such as apartments and houses, and commercial real estate, including offices and warehouses. Additionally, vehicles and equipment can also be rented.

When signing a lease agreement, it's important to clearly describe the transferred property, the terms of its use, and the obligations of both parties regarding maintenance and payment. If the lease is for more than one year, the contract must be registered.

The rent can be terminated at the end of its term, by mutual agreement, or if one of the parties violates the terms of the contract.