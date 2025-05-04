A tenant is a natural or legal person who leases property, real estate, or another object from the owner (landlord) for a certain period and on agreed terms. The main obligation of the tenant is to pay for the leased property in a timely manner, maintain it in good condition, and use it according to the terms of the lease agreement.

The tenant may be a company that rents office space for its activities. In this case, the company is obliged to pay the rent according to the contract, as well as maintain the premises in order.

The basic rights of the tenant:

The use of the rental object in accordance with its purpose and the terms of the contract.

The right to improve the leased property, if this is agreed with the landlord (for example, repair or modernization).

Protection of interests: the tenant has the right to legal protection in case of violation of the terms of the contract by the landlord.

Key responsibilities of the tenant:

Timely payment of rent, which includes payment of agreed rent on time.

Responsible use of the property: the tenant is obliged to maintain the property in good condition, not to worsen its condition, and carry out all necessary routine repairs.

The return of the property to the lessor at the end of the lease period in a condition consistent with the terms of the contract.

Thus, the tenant plays a key role in any lease-related relationship, and the duration and terms of the contract with the landlord depend on his fulfillment of obligations.