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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

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studios
3
1 BHK
23
2 BHK
21
3 BHK
15
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 9
Amazing seaside apartment with private terrace, marina promenade, cultural and leisure ameni…
$328,659
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Properties features in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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