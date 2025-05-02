Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Umm al-Quwain
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beachfront Apartments in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/7
Siniyah Island in Umm Al Quwain is an exquisite destination that seamlessly combines luxury …
$591,993
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/9
Siniyah Island is a breathtaking coastal destination in Umm Al Quwain, poised to become one …
$560,055
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/9
Siniyah Island stands as a new symbol of luxurious coastal living in Umm Al Quwain. Surround…
$461,960
Leave a request
RCST RCST
3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/9
Experience the best of coastal living with these stunning lagoon-front apartments on Siniyah…
$874,872
Leave a request
Apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Discover a new level of coastal living with this exclusive residence on Siniyah Island, Umm …
$582,116
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/9
Siniya Island in Umm Al Quwain is a rising star among luxury coastal destinations, offering …
$507,585
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/9
Located on the pristine Siniyah Island in Umm Al Quwain, these seafront apartments offer a r…
$382,115
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/9
Siniya Island, located in Umm Al Quwain, is an emerging residential and leisure destination …
$433,444
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3/9
Experience a unique blend of tranquility and luxury at Siniyah Island, a stunning destinatio…
$1,36M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/12
Positioned just 3 minutes from the Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort, these upscale apartments ar…
$1,13M
Leave a request

Properties features in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go