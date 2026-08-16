Seaview Studios for Sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

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Beachfront Studios for Sale in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Sharjah
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1 property total found
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the new Aysha complex by the water! The complex is located along the Al Khan l…
$143,506
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